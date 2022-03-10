Varanasi Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Varanasi Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Varanasi Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Varanasi Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Varanasi Cantt was won by Saurabh Srivastava of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Anil Srivastava.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Jyotsana Srivastava.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Saurabh Srivastava garnered 132609 votes, securing 58.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 61326 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.94 percent.

The total number of voters in the Varanasi Cantt constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.