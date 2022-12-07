English
Varachha Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news update

Varachha Road Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Varachha Road constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Varachha Road is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. The Varachha Road legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency.

This time, BJP’s Kishor Kanani (Kumar) will face Congress leader Prafulbhai Togadiya (Papanbhai) and Alpesh Kathiriya of the AAP.


In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Varachha Road was won by Kishor Kanani (Kumar) of the BJP. Kishor Kanani (Kumar) defeated the Congress party's Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai.

Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP15.98%
2017BJP11.8%
2022TBATBA
Varachha Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

In the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Kanani Kishorbhai Shivabhai (Kumar). In 2017, Kanani garnered 68,472 votes, securing 54.63 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 13,998 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.18 percent.

The total number of voters in the Varachha Road constituency is 2,15,924 with 1,21,028 male and 94,896 female voters. The Varachha Road constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent. The seat will see a tight contest between AAP’s Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya, a former close aide of Hardik Patel, and the BJP. Kathiriya was a major leader of the Patidar reservation agitation in 2015.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
