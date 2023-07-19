Vande Mataram row hits Maharashtra Assembly and it's not the first time | All about the controversy

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi defended himself, saying, "I respect 'Vande Mataram' but I can't read it because my religion says we can't bow down to anyone except 'Allah'.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi refused to say 'Vande Mataram' in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, triggering a massive uproar among the legislators in the house. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Abu Azmi defended himself, saying, "I respect 'Vande Mataram' but I can't read it because my religion says we can't bow down to anyone except 'Allah'.

In the state assembly too, Azmi said he will not recite 'Vande Mataram' as it is similar to bowing to the nation and that his religion (Islam) "does not allow him to bow before anyone, not even his mother", FirstPost reported on Wednesday. He said this while raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district.

"Some people say that if one has to live in India, `Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We cannot do it. We believe only in one god," Azmi said.

A ruckus followed as BJP MLAs took a strong exception to the statement. As per the report, slogans were then raised in the state assembly: "Is desh me rahna hoga to Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to live in this country, you have to recite Vande Mataram)."

Speaker Rahul Narwekar appealed to the legislators to calm down. "Azmi's comments are irrelevant to the topic. He should focus on the issue listed for the discussion," Narwekar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

But the protest continued and the Speaker adjourned the house for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "My request to Abu Azmi is that in this country, millions of people have faith in Vande Mataram. The statement made by him is not appropriate. No religion would suggest not respecting one's mother. This is not a religious song. Vande Mataram is our national song."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out at the SP MLA over the move and said, "...Samajwadi party is a part of I.N.D.I.A...and its MLA says in the Maharashtra Assembly that I will not say Vande Mataram as it is against my religion."

"They go and bow their heads in front of Aurangzeb but shy away from saying Vande Mataram. Those who keep India in their name, why their work is always anti-India...," Poonawalla added.

Row over Vande Mataram is not new

The controversy around the recital of India's national song is not new. In 2017 too, Azmi, long with Waris Pathan of Owaisi brothers-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, had sparked an uproar in the state assembly by refusing to sing Vande Mataram.

"I am a true follower of Islam and singing Vande Mataram is against my religion and also against the Constitution. A true Muslim will never sing," Azmi had said. "I don’t care whether you throw me out of the country or shoot me," the SP MLA had said.

Why Muslims oppose it?

The Muslims believe that Islam, being a monotheist religion, forbids the apotheosis of any deity, animate or inanimate, except God, the supreme creator. And, Vande Mataram has verses which are in direct conflict with the beliefs of Islam.

The root of the Sanskrit word Vande is Vand, which appears in Rigveda which means "to praise, celebrate, laud, salute respectfully" and the word "Mataram” has Indo-European roots in Matar- (Sanskrit), méter (Greek), mâter (Latin) which mean "mother". It's two words praising mother or motherland.

The Hindustan Times explained the conflict with an example: The fourth stanza of the national song addresses motherland India as, "Thou art Durga, Lady and Queen, with her hands that strike and her swords of sheen, Thou art Lakshmi lotus-throned…."

Now, "when a Muslim sings these words, he is forced to equate his country with the Hindu goddesses Durga and Lakshmi, thereby deifying the land of India. This goes against the concept of tawheed (oneness of God) according to which a Muslim cannot supplicate to anyone except God," the report explained.

Is there any rule for singing Vande Mataram?

The Central government had clarified said in 2016 that there are no specific rules for circumstances in which the 'National Song' may be sung.

Back in 2019, the Centre had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking that 'Vande Mataram' be declared the national anthem. However, the plea was rejected by the high court at par with 'Jana Gana Mana'.

However, a Hindustan Times report in 2017 said the Madras High Court had made singing Vande Mataram compulsory in all government schools, colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu at least once a week "preferably on Monday or Friday...to instill a sense of patriotism in each and every citizen of the state".

Back then, the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also passed a proposal to make the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory in civic-run schools in the city.