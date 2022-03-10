0

IST (Published)
Valpoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Valpoi constituency of Goa including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Valpoi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Valpoi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Valpoi is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.
The Valpoi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Valpoi was won by Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane of the INC. He defeated BJP's Satyavijay Subrai Naik. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane garnered 13493 votes, securing 53.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5678 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.42 percent.
The total number of voters in the Valpoi constituency stands at 31076 with 15350 male voters and 15726 female voters.
The Valpoi constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.
