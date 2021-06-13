Home

    Uttrakhand opposition leader Indira Hridayesh passes away

    She breathed her last in Uttrakhand Sadan and was in Delhi for a meeting.

    Leader of opposition in the Uttrakhand assembly and senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passed away in Delhi on Sunday due to heart attack. She has been part of many Congress governments and member of UP legislative council as well.
    Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief on the demise saying, "She was very important leader of the state and got the sad news on her demise, her social and political contribution has been inspiring. Condolences to her dear ones."
