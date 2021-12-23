Harish Rawat flashes troubles within Congress, says 'just have fun'

Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat said "just have fun" as he flashed more troubling signals for his party ahead of the state assembly election scheduled early next year. He offered no explanation for tweets aimed at the Gandhis and instead told reporters that he would "speak when the time comes."

"When the time comes, I will share everything with you. Who else will I speak to, if I don't speak to you? I will call you. For now, just have fun," said the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister in comments that can only heighten the Congress's worries.

Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand Rawat alleged non-cooperation from his organisation and noted that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest. He also said Congress will have to adopt the BJP's technique of strengthening its regional leaders if it wants to regain power at the Centre.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

"The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he tweeted. "I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.