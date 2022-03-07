Uttarakhand Exit Polls: Neck and neck fight between BJP and Congress

As polling for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand concludes, exit polls are suggesting a saffron wave/mixed bag in the five states.

According to ABP C-Voter, Congress is predicted to win 32-38 seats, BJP will win 26-32 seats, and AAP and other parties are predicted to win 0-2 and 3-7. For the Times Now-Veto polling agency, the BJP is expected to win 37 seats, Congress will win 31 seats, and AAP and other parties are predicted to win one each.

ABP-CVoter

The exit poll conducted by ABP C-Voter has predicted Congress win in Uttarakhand. While the Congress is predicted to win 32-38 seats, BJP will win 26-32 seats and AAP and other parties are predicted to win 0-2 and 3-7, respectively.

According to ABP-CVoter, Zee News-DesignBoxed, NewsX-Polstrat, and India TV-Ground Zero Research exit polls, Congress will get a majority. While Times Now-Veto, News24-Today's Chanakya, India Today-AxisMyIndia and Jan Ki Baat predicted a victory for BJP in the hill state.

Times Now-Veto

According to the Times Now-Veto polling agency, the BJP is expected to win 37 seats, Congress will win 31 seats, and AAP and other parties are predicted to win one each.

News24-Today's Chanakya

The News24-Today predicted a clear majority for BJP. The BJP is expected to win 43 seats, 24 seats for Congress, and three for other parties.

India Today-AxisMyIndia

India Today-AxisMyIndia predicted 36-46 seats for the ruling party, the Congress may get 20-30 seats, BSP may get 2-4, and AAP 2-5 seats.

Zee News-DesignBoxed

Zee News-DesignBoxed predicted 35-40 seats for Congress and 26-32 seats for BJP. Also, AAP and other parties are predicted to win 0-2 and 3-7, respectively.

Jan Ki Baat

According to exit polls by Jan Ki Baat, the ruling BJP may get between 32-41, Congress to get between 27-35, AAP to get between 0-1 and others to get between 0-4.

NewsX-Polstrat

According to the exit poll by NewsX, the Congress will win 33-35 seats, followed by BJP with 31-33 seats. AAP will get between 0-3 seats in the state.

India TV-Ground Zero Research

India TV-Ground Zero Research predicted 37-41 seats for Congress, BJP may get restricted to 25-29, AAP may not be able to open its account, while others may win 2-4 seats.

Over 62 percent polling was recorded in Uttarakhand where voting to 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts concluded peacefully on February 14. The polling percentage in the 2017 assembly elections in the state was 65.56 percent.

Important BJP faces whose fate is to be decided in these polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state party president Madan Kaushik.

Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray are former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Pritam Singh.