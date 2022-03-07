Uttarakhand Exit Polls: Times Now-Veto projects BJP win, ABP-CVoter favours Congress

As polling for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand concludes, exit polls are suggesting a saffron wave/mixed bag in the five states.

According to ABP C-Voter, Congress is predicted to win 32-38 seats, BJP will win 26-32 seats, and AAP and other parties are predicted to win 0-2 and 3-7. For the Times Now-Veto polling agency, the BJP is expected to win 37 seats, Congress will win 31 seats, and AAP and other parties are predicted to win one each.

ABP-CVoter

According to the ABP-CVoter projections, the BJP is predicted to have a 41 percent vote share, Congress 39 percent, and AAP is projected to have 9 percent of votes.

Times Now-Veto

According to the Times Now-Veto polling agency, the BJP is expected to win 37 seats, Congress will win 31 seats, and AAP and other parties are predicted to win one each.

Over 62 percent polling was recorded in Uttarakhand where voting to 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts concluded peacefully on February 14. The polling percentage in the 2017 assembly elections in the state was 65.56 percent.

Important BJP faces whose fate is to be decided in these polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state party president Madan Kaushik.

Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray are former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Pritam Singh.