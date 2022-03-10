Mini

Uttarakhand Elections Results Live Updates: The Election Commission of India is set to declare the much-awaited results of assembly elections in Uttarakhand today. The counting of votes for the recently held polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will start at 8 am. Over 65 percent polling was recorded in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections held in a single phase on February 14. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted Congress to finish ahead and said the party could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Catch all the live updates, party-wise seat tally, reactions and analysis with CNBC-TV18's Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Results here: