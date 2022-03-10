Jewar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jewar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Uttarakhand Elections Results Live Updates: The Election Commission of India is set to declare the much-awaited results of assembly elections in Uttarakhand today. The counting of votes for the recently held polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will start at 8 am. Over 65 percent polling was recorded in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections held in a single phase on February 14. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted Congress to finish ahead and said the party could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Catch all the live updates, party-wise seat tally, reactions and analysis with CNBC-TV18's Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Results here:
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live: Congress' Pritam Singh leads in Chakrata by 1805 votes against BJP's Ramsharan Nautiyal
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live: BJP's Subodh Uniyal trails behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live: Yashpal Arya trails behind BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 18,587 votes
Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the polls, trails behind BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 18,587 votes.
Former CM Harish Rawat trailing by 5,219 votes from Lalkuan Constituency, BJP Candidate Mohan Bisht leading
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live: BJP leading from Chaubattakhal
BJP’s cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj is leading from the Chaubattakhal seat.
BJP comfortably crosses the halfway mark in Uttarakhand
BJP leads in 41 seats while Congress leads in 22 seats. Others are leading in 6 seats
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Key Candidates
Anupama Rawat/Congress: National general secretary of Congress’s women wing Anupama Rawat intends to enter the Uttarakhand assembly from Haridwar rural seat, which her father and former chief minister Harish Rawat lost in the 2017 election. However, Rawat and her daughter Anupama continue to connect with the constituency but winning a seat remains a challenge. In the past four assembly elections, Haridwar rural was twice won by the Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP. Here Anupama is pitted against BJP cabinet minister Yatishwaranand. Nonetheless, Anupama is the only candidate in Congress who managed a party ticket beside her father.
Congress' Harish Rawat trailing from Uttarakhand's Lalkuan seat
Counting process taking place smoothly: Awanish Awasthi, Addl. Chief Secretary Home Department, UP
The counting process has started in every district. Under ECI's direction, the counting process is taking place smoothly and officials are making sure transparent counting process in all the constituencies: Awanish Awasthi, Addl. Chief Secretary Home Department, UP
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live: BJP leading from Vikasnagar
BJP candidate Munna Singh Chauhan leading from Vikasnagar against Congress candidate Nav Prabhat and AAP's Praveen Bansal.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Harish Rawat leading from Lalkuan constituency
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Key Candidates
Ganesh Godiyal/Congress: Congress’s Brahmin face Ganesh Godiyal was appointed state president six months ahead of the elections. A two-time MLA from Srinagar, he has been pitted against cabinet minister Dhan Singh in a closely fought poll battle. Srinagar is one of the seats where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting. The Mumbai-based industrialist, Godiyal, joined the Congress two decades ago and since then never looked back. He had also headed Badri Kedar temple committee that manages Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.
Leads will convery into majority for Congress: Harish Rawat
We are winning on most of the seats & there's a close contest where we're trailing. In an hour, these leads will convert into a majority for the Congress in Uttarakhand and it will get a majority in Punjab as well: Congress leader Harish Rawat in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Key Candidates
Satpal Maharaj/ BJP: Satpal Maharaj, Tourism Minister in the Dhami government, is contesting from his home turf Chaubattakhal in the Pauri Garhwal district in a straight fight with the Congress. More than a politician, Maharaj is better known as a spiritual guru among followers across several northern states. He left the Congress in early 2014 after his bete noire Harish Rawat was sworn in as chief minister. In the BJP circles, Satpal Maharaj enjoys proximity with the RSS and BJP top brass. Nonetheless, he remained as the front runner for the coveted chief ministerial position thrice but could not make it.
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 live updates:
BJP’s Rajesh Kumar leading in the Bajpur constituency with 2747 votes. AAP’s Sunita Tamta second with 2,635 votes, according to Election Commission.
Uttarakhand vote counting underway: BJP back in the lead, ahead in 28 seats against Congress' 16, show early trends
Harish Rawat raises question on EVM security, said CCTVs failed thrice
On the eve of counting of votes for the Uttarakhand assembly elections, veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat raised suspicion on the government’s machinery and questioned why the CCTV cameras of the room where EVMs are kept in Haridwar witnessed a failure. Rawat asked if the Election Commission will take into account the fact that CCTV cameras at the Haridwar district strong room – where EVMs are kept – witnessed failure on at least three occasions.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Leading from Khatima Seat
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Key Candidates
Madan Kaushik/BJP: President of the ruling BJP, Madan Kaushik is contesting to enter the assembly for the fifth straight term from Haridwar. Though, this time he is facing a tough contest from Congress. From a student leader to a humble dairy products seller, Kaushik’s journey in the BJP has been quite interesting. A former minister in the Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Trivendra Rawat cabinet, Kaushik was given the crucial task of heading the BJP state organisation last year after CM Trivendra Rawat was dropped. The poll result in the state will prove his organisational mettle. Interestingly, right after the polling on February 14, several leaders from Haridwar district alleged that Kaushik was working against party interests.
Congress takes lead in Uttarakhand amid tight race, leads in 14 seats; BJP leading in 11 seats
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Key Candidates
Pritam Singh/ Congress: Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Pritam Singh, is seeking straight fifth term from the schedule tribe reserved Chakrata seat bordering Himachal Pradesh. Pritam’s father Gulab Singh, was a renowned congress leader and this gives an edge to him. For decades, Chakrata remained a Congress bastion. However, hoping political magic to happen, the BJP fielded popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father Ram Sharan against Singh. Pritam was a cabinet minister in the Congress government. Buzz suggests that he could give competition to Harish Rawat for the top job if Congress wins the polls.
Counting of votes underway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centres. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission: SSP Janmejay Khanduri
Early trends | In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats while Congress on six seats
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 | BJP leading in 3 seats in the hill-state in early trends
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 | Counting of votes begins
Confident of party's victory, says ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
View: Do assembly polls verdict offer a peek into the future? Not really
The current round of elections to five assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are being tracked with keenness. Besides the usual election excitement people await the verdict to understand emerging political strands. Do the results offer a glimpse of what could emerge in the Lok Sabha elections two years later? A review of past results does not state so.
Uttarakhand set for counting of votes from 8 am; Visuals from Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Assembly Results 2022: In case of hung assembly, BJP eyes independents to form govt
The BJP has started working on plans to form a government in case of a fractured mandate in Uttarakhand. As exit polls hinted at a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand, the ruling party is now banking on independents and regional outfits to form the government in the state.
Expressing confidence of winning the majority in Uttarakhand, a senior BJP functionary told IANS that the party will form the government and like-minded individuals will support if fall short of halfway mark. “If we fail to cross the halfway mark then we will seek support from independents and other like-minded people. We are in touch with some people and few will resign to help us form the government,” he said.
