Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Results 2022 Live Updates:

The Election Commission of India is set to declare the much-awaited results of assembly elections in Uttarakhand today. The counting of votes for the recently held polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is already underway.

Over 65 percent polling was recorded in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections held in a single phase on February 14.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted Congress to finish ahead and said the party could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

The key candidates in the poll battle include CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, former CM Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency.

While Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party is going to get a full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed the Congress leaders for rejecting the predictions made by the exit polls which largely gave the state to the BJP.