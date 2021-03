Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is all set to resign amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state, said reports.

Rawat will meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya at 4 pm to tender his resignation.

According to reports, Dhan Singh Rawat's name is likely to be proposed for the new CM.

The development comes a day after he met the Central BJP leaders in the national capital on Monday to discuss the crisis in the state party unit.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.