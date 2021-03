Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has courted another controversy after he said that the US had enslaved India for two hundred years.

#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Rawat, who had earlier equated PM Narendra Modi with lord Ram, praised the prime minister saying that India could not have tackled the pandemic if it was not for his leadership.

Rawat, while giving examples of various European nations like Italy, said that India would have been in dire state if it was headed by some other leader instead of Modi.

The comment was met with heavy trolling on social media sites including Twitter.