Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: BJP takes top 5 largest margin victories

The Bharatiya Janata Party has retained power in the hill state of Uttarakhand for the second consecutive term with a two-thirds majority. It won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly with a vote share of 44.33 percent. However, the incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his Khatima seat. Dhami got 41,598 votes while Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri secured 48,177 votes.

The BJP leadership is now looking for a suitable CM candidate for the state.

The largest victory margin of 30,052 votes was seen in Raipur district where BJP's Umesh Sharma Kau won by securing 65,756 votes or 60.15 percent of the total votes while the closest rival from Congress, Hira Singh Bisht managed to get 35,704 votes or 32.66 percent of the total votes.

The second-largest victory margin was seen in Kaladhungi of 23,931 votes, third-largest in Dehradun Cantt of 20,938 votes, fourth-largest in Rishikesh of 19,057 votes and the fifth largest victory margin was seen in Kashipur of 16,335 votes, all won by BJP candidates.

Victory with the narrowest margin belonged to the Congress in Dwarahat. Congress ’ Madan Singh Bisht pipped BJP’s Anil Singh Shahi by a wafer-thin margin of 182 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party also managed to get its name on the board by securing a victory with the second narrowest margin of 598 votes in Manglaur district.

On the other hand, the third narrowest victory margin was seen in Tehri of 958 votes, the fourth narrowest margin of 1,118 votes in Dharchula, and the fifth narrowest victory margin in Gadarpur of 1,120 votes, all won by the BJP candidates.