Uttar Pradesh tops chart in PDS corruption

Updated : November 20, 2019 07:49 AM IST

As many as 807 complaints of corruption in the public distribution system (PDS) were received across the country until October 31, 2019, of which Uttar Pradesh reported maximum number of complaints
Delhi ranks third in corruption cases in PDS with 78 complaints.
No complaints were received from Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep.
