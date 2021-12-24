Uttar Pradesh polls: Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav promises regular, cheap power supply if elected

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap power supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if voted to power. "Had the proposed power plants in Etah and other districts been built, the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have been compelled to buy electricity at the highest rate in the country," his tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP government, read.

सपा सरकार में एटा व अन्य ज़िलों में प्रस्तावित बिजली के कारख़ाने अगर बन गये होते तो आज उप्र के लोगों को देश की सबसे महंगी बिजली नहीं खरीदनी पड़ती। सपा सरकार आने पर खेती, घरेलू बिजली, उद्योग व कारोबार को उम्मीद से ज़्यादा राहत और नियमित सस्ती बिजली देने का संकल्प हम दोहराते हैं। pic.twitter.com/CzRRmpExTD— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 24, 2021

He further wrote, "When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses."

