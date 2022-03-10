Uttar Pradesh polls: Samajwadi Party says early trends 'not authentic', asks to workers to stay put till counting ends

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh were "not authentic" and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in the majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to create a perception that the saffron party was winning.

"These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning, so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results!” the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.

सभी समाजवादियों और सहयोगी दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि टीवी पर दिखाए जा रहे रुझानों पर ध्यान न देते हुए अपने अपने बूथों पर डंटे रहे अंत में लोकतंत्र जीतेगा और परिणाम सपा गठबंधन के पक्ष में होंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 10, 2022

The counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres. Counting of votes is currently underway.

