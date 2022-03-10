0

  Uttar Pradesh polls: Samajwadi Party says early trends 'not authentic', asks to workers to stay put till counting ends

Uttar Pradesh polls: Samajwadi Party says early trends 'not authentic', asks to workers to stay put till counting ends

By PTI  IST (Updated)
Uttar Pradesh election result: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in the majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to create a perception that the saffron party was winning.

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh were "not authentic" and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.
The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in the majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to create a perception that the saffron party was winning.
"These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning, so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results!” the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.
The counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres. Counting of votes is currently underway.
