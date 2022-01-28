Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP declares 91 candidates, 13 ministers find place in list

The BJP on Friday released a list of 91 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, giving tickets to 13 ministers and repeating its sitting MLA in Ayodhya. The party dropped Co-Operative Affairs Minister Mukut Bihari Verma, whose son Gaurav will be contesting from his Kaiserganj seat in Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi has been fielded from Deoria. The BJP repeated its sitting MLA from Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta.

The ministers who have been fielded include Siddharth Nath Singh, who will contest from Allahabad West, and Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', who will be in the fray from Allahabad South. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has also found a place in the list.

Also Read

Last week the BJP released a list of 85 candidates including Aditi Singh, who left the Congress to join BJP, and Asim Arun, who recently quit the IPS. The list also included incumbent MLA Hariom Yadav, a distant relative of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)