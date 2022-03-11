Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Neither Yogi nor Akhilesh, this candidate won with maximum vote margin

Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his prime challenger Akhilesh Yadav remain the most talked-about politicians in the state, a third leader has registered the biggest poll victory in the 2022 elections.

Scripting a landslide poll victory, BJP MLA from Noida constituency and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son, Pankaj Singh , has won the seat by a margin of 1,81,513 votes -- the highest in the state. Securing a record 2,44,319 votes, Pankaj decimated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival, Sunil Choudhary, who could just secure 62,722 votes. Pankaj's vote share has been calculated at a massive 70.16 percent against Sunil's 18.04 percent.

In a tweet after crushing his opponents in the polls, Pankaj said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people, the hardworking party workers and office bearers for the blessings, affection and support received from the people of Noida."

The other major candidates in the fray were Bahujan Samaj Party's Kripa Ram Sharma (16,212 votes) and Congress' Pankhuri Pathak (13,494 votes).

This was the second time Pankaj was contesting from the Noida assembly segment (Gautam Buddh Nagar district). In the 2017 state elections, Pankaj had won the seat by a margin of 1,04,000 votes. Back then, his vote share was 64 percent.

After Pankaj, the second-biggest poll victory in Uttar Pradesh was registered by BJP's Tejpal Singh Nagar. Contesting from Dadri, Tejpal defeated his Samajwadi Party rival Rajkumar Bhati by a margin of 1,38,218 votes.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi won his bastion, Gorakhpur Urban, by a margin of 1,03,390 votes. He defeated SP's Subhawati Shukla, who got 61,775 votes. On the other hand, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav won from his Karhal seat by a margin of 67,504 votes.

Read Also |