Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Over 40% voter turnout till 3 pm in phase 2

The UP civic polls hold significance as political parties aim to showcase their strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The highest voter turnout was reported from Baghpat district at 53.96 percent till 3 pm.

A voter turnout of 40.8 percent was recorded till 3 pm on Thursday, May 11, in the second and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023. Polling is in progress in the districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

More than 39,000 candidates are contesting for 6,929 posts, including seven mayors and 581 corporators of municipal bodies across 38 districts, in this phase. Voters will also elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of Nagar Palika Parishads, as well as 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various Nagar Panchayats.

The highest voter turnout was reported from Baghpat district at 53.96 percent till 3 pm. Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Kannauj were among the districts that also witnessed over 50 percent polling.

The civic polls hold significance as political parties aim to showcase their strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The State Election Commission reported that over 1.92 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the highest number of candidates, with 10,758 contestants (including 4,248 women), followed by the Samajwadi Party with 5,231 candidates (including 2,223 women), and Bahujan Samaj Party with 3,787 contestants (including 1,611 women). The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have fielded 2,994 (including 1,395 women), and 2,447 (including 1,031 women) contestants, respectively, for the ongoing UP civic body polls.

The first phase of voting took place on May 4. A total of 52 percent of the 2.40 crore eligible voters turned out to vote in the first phase of the urban local body (ULB) polls held in 37 districts. In comparison, the average voter turnout in these districts during the 2017 civic polls was slightly over 58 percent. The counting of votes for both phases is scheduled for May 13.