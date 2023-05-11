English
Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Over 40% voter turnout till 3 pm in phase 2

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 6:23:30 PM IST (Published)

The UP civic polls hold significance as political parties aim to showcase their strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The highest voter turnout was reported from Baghpat district at 53.96 percent till 3 pm.

A voter turnout of 40.8 percent was recorded till 3 pm on Thursday, May 11, in the second and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023. Polling is in progress in the districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

More than 39,000 candidates are contesting for 6,929 posts, including seven mayors and 581 corporators of municipal bodies across 38 districts, in this phase. Voters will also elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of Nagar Palika Parishads, as well as 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various Nagar Panchayats.


The highest voter turnout was reported from Baghpat district at 53.96 percent till 3 pm. Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Kannauj were among the districts that also witnessed over 50 percent polling.

