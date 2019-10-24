Politics
Uttar Pradesh bypoll 2019 results: BJP leads in 3, Samajwadi Party in 2 and BSP 1
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:51 AM IST
All eyes will be on the Rampur Assembly seat which is seeing a straight fight between BJP's Bharat Bhushan and Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzim Fatima.
The maximum number of candidates (13) are from Lucknow Cantonment and the Jalalpur Assembly constituencies, followed by 11 each in Ghosi, Gangoh, Pratapgarh, and Balha.
Nine candidates each are in the fray in Govind Nagar and Manikpur, while seven candidates are contesting from Rampur, Iglas and Zaidpur.
