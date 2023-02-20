UP Budget Session 2023: SP MLAs protest, raise slogans of 'Rajyapal Go Back', CM Yogi reacts | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Budget Session 2023: Samajwadi Party and other Opposition MLAs opposed the Governor's Address at the commencement of the Budget session by raising slogans of "Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and showing placards in the assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protested over farmers and law and order ahead of the beginning of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session on Monday. Opposition MLAs also opposed the Governor's Address at the commencement of the Budget session by raising slogans of "Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and showing placards in the assembly.

Before the Budget session, SP MLAs, led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, sat on a dharna at the entry gate of the assembly with placards in their hands. They raised issues related to farmers and the law and order situation in the state, news agency PTI reported.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Opposition MLAs raise slogans of "Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and show placards in the Assembly as they oppose the Governor's Address at the commencement of the Budget session. Earlier this morning, SP MLAs protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/8xsdpf0ArW— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2023

Marshals, who were trying to evict SP legislators, got involved in a scuffle with photojournalists at the site leading to protests.

Following the ruckus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said disruption of House proceeding is neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state. "The opposition should raise issues in a dignified way," he added.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly (Image: PTI) Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly (Image: PTI)

"There can be 'asahmati' (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state," Adityanath was quoted by PTI as saying.

"The government was ready for a discussion and will reply on all issues raised in the interest of the public," he added.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of the state during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly. (Image: PTI) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of the state during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly. (Image: PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also reacted, terming the protest an attempt to "vitiate" the atmosphere. He said the SP does not have any issue left. "The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere," Maurya said.

When asked about Shivpal Yadav sitting on dharna, Maurya said, "Whether Shivpal or Akhilesh or their entire family sits on dharna, it hardly matters. We have our target of development and we are focussing on it.