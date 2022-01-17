Uttar Pradesh: A look at the poll-bound state and it's overall condition

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced a seven-phase poll schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh amid strict COVID-19 protocols including a blanket ban on physical rallies. The election in the most populous state in the country will take place from February 10 till March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10. Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced a seven-phase poll schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh amid strict COVID-19 protocols including a blanket ban on physical rallies. The election in the most populous state in the country will take place from February 10 till March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The state has a population of approximately 23 crores.

Initially known as the United Province, it was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh on Republic Day.

The literacy rate of the state stands at 73 percent, lower than national average.

Over a third of the state's population are poor.

However, many districts including Lucknow are economically advanced.

Per capita, NSDP in the state stands at Rs 41023

Nearly 5 percent of the rural and over 10 percent of the urban population is unemployed.

The state lags behind in many social indicators including access to proper nutrition and education opportunities.

There are also challenges when it comes to providing proper sanitation accessibility in the state.

However, the recent indicators suggest that the situation is improving.