Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meet another 'Raja Bhaiya', a four-time MP known for humility

Meet another Raja Bhaiya, who is the fourth term MP from Gonda and a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Mankapur, is revered for his simplicity and sobriety.

This Raja Bhaiya's real name is Kirtivardhan Singh. He was elected for the first time in 1998 as an MP at a very young age and has won a total of four elections to the Lok Sabha so far.

Singh is an MSc in Geology and he went to the US for higher studies. He took the baton of politics from his father Anand Singh, who was lastly elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 and was a powerful politician at that time. Anand Singh was Agriculture Minister in the state from 2012 to 2014.

Talking to IANS, Singh said that he came into politics for the betterment of the area and to inspire youth into constructive work as he doesn't believe in politics of violence and corruption." I was elected for the first time in 1998 and the youth were instrumental for my win at that time."

Also Read

Sitting in his sprawling Mahal, which is called 'Kot', he listens to the grievances of the people. "The people who mostly come here do so for justice or some work. They are very poor or those who have been exploited by the rich. I am always there to help them and nobody can complain that me or my family have done any injustice to anybody."

While asserting that the perception of the politician has gone down due to criminals and corrupt infiltrating the system, he advocates that clean people should come into politics. An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he says he is the man who has given direction to the country when corrupt people were ruling the nation.

A climate crusader himself, he fought against the illegal sand mining syndicate in the NGT and the top green tribunal fined the sand mafias around Rs 100 crore. He claimed that he is working for the development of the constituency apart from laying roads, there are three railway overbridges under construction and three substations have been set up.

While he was earlier with the Samajwadi Party, he switched to the BJP in 2014 and since then has been elected twice. Earlier, he was elected twice as an MP from the Samajwadi Party.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his public meeting on Saturday said, "Your MP Raja Bhaiya is simple sober (Shareef) as and when he says anything to any minister no one refuses him because of his simplicity."

For all the latest updates on Assembly Elections 2022, follow our LIVE blog here