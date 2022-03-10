0

Uttar Pradesh election results: Early trends show BJP ahead in the state

By PTI  IST (Updated)
Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centers.

The BJP was leading in 88 seats as against 37 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centers.
In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted. According to early trends available from 134 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 88 and the SP in 37 seats.
The BSP and the Congress were leading in four seats each. The Jansatta Dal was ahead in one seat. All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.
According to the official figure of EC available for two seats, the BJP is leading on both.
ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

