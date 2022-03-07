Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 9% polling till 9 am in 7th phase; PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls today in 54 constituencies across nine districts -- Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Varanasi. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. The final round of polling is also a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties. BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others have been trying to rally their supporters. Once considered a stronghold of the SP, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats, along with its allies Apna Dal (four) and SBSP (three). The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got six seats and the SP 11.
Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due this year
The results of Assembly polls this week will not only decide who the next chief minister will be in the five states but will also have a bearing on the election of the President of India expected later this year. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, and the outcome of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa on March 10 will decide which party or alliance will have a decisive say in the presidential election.
8.58% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in last phase of UP polls
In the seventh phase, 78 Pink Booths (women booths) have been arranged to motivate women to vote, and 12 women inspectors or sub-inspectors and 216 women constables or head constables have been deployed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in the last phase of UP elections 2022.
A total of 701 localities have been marked as vulnerable in the seventh phase, while 3,359 polling places have been considered as critical, the police said in a statement.
Over 60,000 police personnel and 845 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are deployed in this phase.
Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on the Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm.
Voting underway at National Inter College in South Varanasi area in the seventh phase of UP elections.
Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau. SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat are contesting in this phase.
State Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), other ministers Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur) are in the fray in the last phase.
Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held today to decide the fate of 613 candidates. Polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.
