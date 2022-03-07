Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 9% polling till 9 am in 7th phase; PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

Mini

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls today in 54 constituencies across nine districts -- Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Varanasi. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. The final round of polling is also a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties. BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others have been trying to rally their supporters. Once considered a stronghold of the SP, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats, along with its allies Apna Dal (four) and SBSP (three). The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got six seats and the SP 11.