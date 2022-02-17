Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates:

The campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections 2022 is in full swing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address a rally in the city of Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district later today.

Here are the live updates from the assembly elections 2022 campaign trail today:

'Will send Lakhimpur culprit and his protectors to jail', says Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday condemned the state government over grant of bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur case, saying he would ensure that the culprit and his protectors go to prison when he comes to power. "The minister's son who trampled farmers has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. SP assures you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronising them," Yadav said addressing an election meeting in Kannauj on Wednesday.

Punjab chief electoral officer holds meeting with returning officers over Feb 20 polls: Punjab's chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday held a review meeting with returning officers for the February 20 Assembly elections and directed them to ensure proper arrangements at polling stations following the poll panel's instructions. The chief electoral officer directed officials to ensure the availability of masks, gloves, PPE kits, soaps, thermometers, and sanitisers at every polling station, according to an official release. He also asked the returning officers to ensure that web cameras are working in all polling booths.

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Adityanath for sharing stage with MoS Ajay Mishra: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is a key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Addressing an election campaign in Kanpur, which goes to polls on February 20, the Congress general secretary and its Uttar Pradesh in-charge slammed the BJP-led Centre and the state government for releasing Ashish Mishra, the minister's son, on bail. Mishra, the accused in the October 3, 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, wherein eight people — four farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist — were killed, walked out of jail on Tuesday.

