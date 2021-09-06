Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: BJP starts 'prabuddh sammelan' in 18 cities; CM Adityanath addresses meeting in Varanasi

Mini

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP started its 'prabuddh sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals) in 18 cities on Sunday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a meeting in Varanasi. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya held one such meeting in Kanpur, while UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh addressed a gathering in Ayodhya.