UP Assembly Elections 2022 4th phase LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 59 seats, 624 candidates in fray

UP Assembly elections 2022 4th phase LIVE updates: Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls. The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase. Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat and is being challenged by SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.