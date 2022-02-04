Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur in Amit Shah’s presence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed the nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat. The nomination was filed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, along with several other party leaders and MLAs were also present. BJP's allies, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal and Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party, were also in attendance.

This is Yogi Adityanath’s first time contesting in the state assembly elections. In 2017, when Yogi became the Chief Minister, he had opted to become a member of the legislative council instead of contesting an Assembly seat.

Before filing the nomination papers, Yogi had performed 'Rudrabhishek' at the Gorakhnath temple.

The elaborate puja was performed by 11 pandits.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)