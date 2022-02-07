Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: PM Modi cancels first physical rally due to bad weather, to address virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather, BJP sources said. Modi was scheduled to address "Jan Chaupal" rally in Bijnor with a physical presence of 1,000 people in the audience and the rest attending virtually.

Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman College ground for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, they said. The prime minister apologised for cancelling his rally and would now address the election meeting virtually.

On Sunday, Modi had addressed voters in Mathura, Agra, and Bulandshahr, days before the first phase of the state Assembly polls. He batted for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying if his government is voted to power again, development works will take place at a faster pace, and UP will overcome problems faced due to coronavirus in the past two years.

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the Samajwadi Party. The district, where almost 50 percent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats -- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

