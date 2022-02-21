Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: Financial, educational, and criminal background of candidates in phase V

The stage is set for the fifth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh in which 61 assembly constituencies will go to the polls on February 27. The 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

Ahead of the polling, Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 685 candidates out of 693 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Here’s a look at the detailed analysis.

Financial Background

Out of the 685 candidates, 246 candidates are crorepatis, with BJP having the highest number of candidates who have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

The top 3 candidates with the highest declared assets are BJP’s Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Sindhuja Mishra Senani, and Dr Sanjay Singh. The total assets are Rs 58 crore plus, Rs 52 crore plus, and Rs 50 crore plus respectively.

Criminal Background

Out of 685 candidates, 27% of candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 141 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Party wise candidates with criminal cases:

Samajwadi Party: 42 out of 59 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 49% of candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

BJP: 25 candidates out of 52 have declared criminal cases while 42% of candidates declared serious criminal cases in the affidavits.

Apna Dal Soneylal: 4 candidates out of 7 have declared criminal cases in the affidavits while 29% of candidates have declared serious criminal cases.

Bahujan Samaj Party: 23 out of 61 candidates have declared criminal cases while 28% of candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Indian National Congress: 23 out of 61 candidates have declared criminal cases while 28% of candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Aam Aadmi Party: 10 out of 52 candidates have declared criminal cases in the affidavits while 14% of candidates have declared serious criminal cases.

12 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, out of which 1 candidate has declared a case related to rape. 8 candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 31 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder.

Education Background:

231 candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 407 candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 2 candidates are Diploma holders, while 32 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 6 candidates are Illiterates. 7 candidates have not given their educational qualification.

