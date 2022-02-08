Uttar Pradesh polls: Amit Shah unveils BJP manifesto; announces free electricity for irrigation in 5 years

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday released the election manifesto titled Lok Kapyan Sankalp Patra 2022' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders of the party were also present.

The BJP in its manifesto promised 10-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for those indulging in 'love jihad' if it returns to power in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party also promised free electricity for irrigation to farmers in the next five years in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022.

If cane payment is not made in 14 days to farmers, the sugar mills then have to pay the dues with interest, the manifesto said. It said one well-equipped government hospital will be built in every district of the state.

In the next 5 years, the government will strengthen wheat and paddy purchase at MSP , BJP said. To make the meritorious girl students self-reliant, under the Rani Laxmibai Yojana, free scooters will be given to them, it said.

Under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, two crore tablets and smartphones will be given, said the manifesto. General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in a record time, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah claimed the BJP UP team has given form to this 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a 'ghoshna patra', it is the UP government's resolution. "The BJP has fulfilled more than 92 percent of 212 'sankalps' (promises) made in its 2017 (poll) manifesto," he added.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)