Uttar Pradesh | Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh resigns from Congress

Raebareli Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Aditi Singh resigned from Congress on Thursday two months after joining the BJP. The rebel Congress leader posted her resignation letter on microblogging site Twitter.

Singh quit as MLA and a party member in two separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Aditi Singh, who criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on many occasions while staying in the party, had joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in November 2021.