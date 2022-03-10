Utraula Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Utraula Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Utraula is an assembly constituency in the Balrampur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Utraula legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gonda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Utraula was won by Ram Pratap Alias Shashikant Verma of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Arif Anwar Hashmi.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Arif Anwar Hashmi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Pratap Alias Shashikant Verma garnered 85240 votes, securing 42.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29174 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.7 percent.

The total number of voters in the Utraula constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.