UT Khader set to become the youngest Karnataka Assembly Speaker | Who is he?

UT Khader is all set to become the next and the youngest Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The five-time MLA filed nomination for the Speaker of Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

The deadline to file the nomination for the Speaker’s post was Tuesday noon and the formalities of signing the nomination papers for the coveted post for UT Khader will be done by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

UT Khader, 53, won the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 for the fifth time from the Mangalore constituency. The Congress won an absolute majority in the states with victory in 135 seats. On Monday, Senior leader RV Deshpande acted as protem Speaker to administer the oath to 182 of the 224 MLAs.

As per a News 18 Kannada report, the party approached Deshpande for the Speakers' post, but he declined citing health concerns. Other leaders including veteran leader and former minister HK Patil, and BR Patil were also reportedly approached.

Who is UT Khader?

UT Abdul Khader Ali Fareed is a veteran Congress leader who represents the Mangalore constituency of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and is a five-time MLA from the seat.

He is the son of a former Congress MLA from the Ullal constituency (now Mangalore) and hails from one of the most prominent Muslim families of the region.

UT Khader pursued an L.L.B Degree from S.D.M Law College under Mangalore University in 2003.

He entered politics in 2007 after the demise of his father who won the seat in the 1972, 1978, 1999 and 2004 elections.

Khader won his very first election in 2007.

He was chosen as a minister in the Siddaramaiah government, and was initially given the Health and Family Welfare portfolio. Later, he was assigned the Food and Civil Supplies Ministry.

In the 2018 Karnataka state assembly elections, Khader was the only Congress MLA to win the election in Dakshina Kannada (South Karnataka) and in the Udupi district as he defeated BJP candidate Santhosh by a margin of 19,739 votes.

In the 2023 assembly election, Khader retained the seat by polling over 52.01 percent of votes from the Mangalore constituency.