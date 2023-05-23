English
UT Khader set to become the youngest Karnataka Assembly Speaker | Who is he?

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 11:41:10 AM IST (Updated)

UT Khader won the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 for the fifth time from the Mangalore constituency.

UT Khader is all set to become the next and the youngest Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The five-time MLA filed nomination for the Speaker of Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

The deadline to file the nomination for the Speaker’s post was Tuesday noon and the formalities of signing the nomination papers for the coveted post for UT Khader will be done by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.
UT Khader, 53, won the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 for the fifth time from the Mangalore constituency. The Congress won an absolute majority in the states with victory in 135 seats. On Monday, Senior leader RV Deshpande acted as protem Speaker to administer the oath to 182 of the 224 MLAs.
