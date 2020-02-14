#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
USTR Robert Lighthizer unlikely to visit India ahead of Donald Trump's official tour

Updated : February 14, 2020 05:22 PM IST

The visit of USTR assumed significance as Indian and US officials are engaged in talks for a limited trade deal.
However, the official said that as of now, there is no clarity if the trade pact will be signed during Trump's visit here, which will start from February 24.
Multiple rounds of talks have taken place between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Lighthizer in the past few weeks over telephone.

