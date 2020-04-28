  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

USCIRF recommends India as a country of particular concern for the first time since 2004

Updated : April 28, 2020 11:39 PM IST

The watchdog alleged that in 2019, the government used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across the country, especially for Muslims.
In its report, the watchdog also mentioned about communal riots in Delhi in February 2020, alleging that there were reports of Delhi police failing to halt attacks and even directly participating in the violence.
USCIRF recommends India as a country of particular concern for the first time since 2004

You May Also Like

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement