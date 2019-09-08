Politics
US will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil, says official
Updated : September 08, 2019 08:35 PM IST
The United States will continue to impose sanctions on whoever purchases Iran's oil or conducts business with Iran's Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued, a US official told Reuters on Sunday.
Iran's crude oil exports were slashed by more than 80 percent due to the re-imposed sanctions by the United States after President Donald Trump exited last year Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
France, Germany and Britain have tried to launch a barter trade mechanism with Iran protecting it from US sanctions but have struggled to get it off the ground, and Tehran on Wednesday set a 60-day deadline for effective European action.
