  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market opens higher, Nifty holds 9,200; metals, pharma support
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Coronavirus outbreak: US was attacked, says Trump

Updated : April 23, 2020 10:01 AM IST

The administration so far has directed more than USD 7 billion in federal funding to support the development of treatments, diagnostics, and therapies.
The FDA, the NIH, and industry leaders are establishing master clinical trial protocols to test multiple promising new drugs at the same time.
Coronavirus outbreak: US was attacked, says Trump

You May Also Like

US to review H1B, other non-immigrant visa programs in next 30 days

US to review H1B, other non-immigrant visa programs in next 30 days

Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Fight against coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman's personal staff commits 1 day's salary each month until March 2021

Fight against coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman's personal staff commits 1 day's salary each month until March 2021

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement