Politics Coronavirus outbreak: US was attacked, says Trump Updated : April 23, 2020 10:01 AM IST The administration so far has directed more than USD 7 billion in federal funding to support the development of treatments, diagnostics, and therapies. The FDA, the NIH, and industry leaders are establishing master clinical trial protocols to test multiple promising new drugs at the same time. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365