Citizenship Amendment Act protests: US issues travel advisory to citizens

Updated : December 14, 2019 01:56 PM IST

The US said they have also temporarily suspended official travel to Assam.
American citizens have been asked to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review personal security plans and notify friends and family for safety.
The Central government has deployed a huge number of security personnel in these areas and is in talks with all the stakeholders.
