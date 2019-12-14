Politics
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: US issues travel advisory to citizens
Updated : December 14, 2019 01:56 PM IST
The US said they have also temporarily suspended official travel to Assam.
American citizens have been asked to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review personal security plans and notify friends and family for safety.
The Central government has deployed a huge number of security personnel in these areas and is in talks with all the stakeholders.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more