Hours after the Indian Army declared that it had lost 20 lives in clashes with Chinese forces, the United States has said it is closely following the situation at the Line of Actual Control. "Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation," a State Department spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

According to the Indian Army, violent clashes took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16 during the de-escalation process in Galwan region of eastern Ladakh.

The US has condoled the loss of lives in the clashes. A senior administration official told CNBC-TV18, "We have seen the Indian Army statement that 20 Indian soldiers died as a result of today’s confrontation. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of those soldiers who perished".

The US and India have been in close touch since May 5 when Indian and Chinese troops clashed in eastern Ladakh. Since then, China has substantially increased deployment along the Line of Actual Control. President Donald Trump has also offered to mediate between India and China. Indian officials have denied seeking any intervention from the US government and have emphasized that they would like to take up the matter with China directly.

