US urges India to reduce restrictions in Kashmir, engage with local leaders
Updated : September 27, 2019 04:17 PM IST
The acting Assistant Secretary reiterated that the United States is concerned about widespread detentions of politicians, business leaders and restrictions on residents of Kashmir.
The senior diplomat also emphasised that the United States expects Pakistan to prevent cross border terrorism and fight terror groups without distinction.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more