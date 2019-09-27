US urges India to reduce restrictions in Kashmir, engage with local leaders

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up his US visit, it is clear that Washington has not changed its stand on Kashmir.

Speaking about the meetings between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi in New York and Houston, senior US diplomat Alice Wells said the United States expects India to uphold its promise on Kashmir.

“As President Trump emphasised, Prime Minister Modi made a commitment that the recent changes to the status of Kashmir will improve the lives of the Kashmiri people, and we look to him to uphold this promise," she said.

The acting Assistant Secretary reiterated that the United States is concerned about widespread detentions of politicians, business leaders and restrictions on residents of Kashmir.

“We look forward to the Indian government’s resumption of political engagement with local leaders and scheduling of promised elections at the earliest opportunity," she said.

During the 30 minutes bilateral with Prime Minister Modi, President Trump had urged India and Pakistan to talk to each other.

In his remarks to the press ahead of the meeting, Trump said, "I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan, they get along — they will get along when they get to know each other. And I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting."

Wells said President Trump had a strong relationship with leaders of India and Pakistan, and that he stands ready to mediate if asked by both parties.

“What we would like to see are the conditions whereby India and Pakistan can have a constructive conversation that leads to an improvement of relations between the two nuclear powers," she said.

The senior diplomat also emphasised that the United States expects Pakistan to prevent cross border terrorism and fight terror groups without distinction.