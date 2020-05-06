  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US, UK launch trade talks, pledge quick deal as virus ravages global economy

Updated : May 06, 2020 09:25 AM IST

British Ambassador Karen Pierce told reporters it was "a very good sign of confidence in economic recovery" that the two countries were moving ahead with the talks.
Stung by shortages of medical equipment and drugs during the pandemic, both countries are seeking to shift some supply chains away from China.
US, UK launch trade talks, pledge quick deal as virus ravages global economy

You May Also Like

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement