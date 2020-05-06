Politics US, UK launch trade talks, pledge quick deal as virus ravages global economy Updated : May 06, 2020 09:25 AM IST British Ambassador Karen Pierce told reporters it was "a very good sign of confidence in economic recovery" that the two countries were moving ahead with the talks. Stung by shortages of medical equipment and drugs during the pandemic, both countries are seeking to shift some supply chains away from China. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365