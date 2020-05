The United States President Donald Trump has warned that the US will permanently freeze funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), and consider withdrawing from it, in 30 days if it does not "commit to substantial improvement".

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

"On April 14, I suspended US contributions to the WHO pending an investigation by my administration of the organisation's failed response to the COVID-19 outbreak," Trump said. "This review has confirmed many of the serious concerns I raised last month."

Trump added that the WHO's repeated missteps have been extremely costly for the world.

"If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements with the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of US funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our members in the organisation," the US President said.