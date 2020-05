The United States government is sending 200 ventilators to India and this consignment would be a gift from the US while the cost would be borne by USAID or United States Agency for International Development, sources in the Indian government have confirmed.

"The plan, as of now, is to deliver half (100) of them in May and the remaining (100) in June. USAID will finalize the delivery schedule next week", said a senior official requesting anonymity.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the US government would be donating ventilators to India.

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to 🇮🇳 - 🇺🇸 friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

According to reports the total cost of the 200 ventilators is estimated to be $2.9 million and the company supplying these ventilators would be paid by USAID. The US aid agency would soon share the model and technical specifications of the ventilators with the Indian government.

India like most countries has been trying to meet the domestic shortage of ventilators amidst COVID-19 by importing ventilators from abroad. Major automobile manufacturers have also been roped in to make ventilators in collaboration with existing manufacturers.