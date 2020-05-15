  • SENSEX
US senator unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for coronavirus outbreak

Updated : May 15, 2020 09:49 AM IST

The plan seeks restitution from the Chinese government and imposition of sanctions for lying about the virus.
Urging the government to investigate the Chinese government's cover-up of the spread of COVID-19, the plan also seeks to investigate America's reliance on China's supply chains and threats to public safety and national security.
