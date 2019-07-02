#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Business

US Senate urges helping India develop capabilities as major defence partner

Updated : July 02, 2019 11:58 AM IST

The proposals for enhancing defence and strategic ties between India and the United States were included in the $750 billion defence budget passed by the Senate on Thursday.
While India and the US have been holding joint exercises in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, the Senate urged to increase them and also conduct them in the Persian Gulf.
US Senate urges helping India develop capabilities as major defence partner
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV