US Senate urges helping India develop capabilities as major defence partner
Updated : July 02, 2019 11:58 AM IST
The proposals for enhancing defence and strategic ties between India and the United States were included in the $750 billion defence budget passed by the Senate on Thursday.
While India and the US have been holding joint exercises in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, the Senate urged to increase them and also conduct them in the Persian Gulf.
