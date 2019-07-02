Politics
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like status
Updated : July 02, 2019 02:28 PM IST
The bill was introduced by Senate India Caucus Co-Chair Senator John Cornyn with the support of Senate India Caucus Co-Chair Senator Mark Warner
The bill would be signed into law after both the chambers of the US Congress the House of Representatives and the Senate passes it
